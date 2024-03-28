Department of Posts employee dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 27

An employee of the Department of Posts, Abhishek Kumar (22), reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself from the roof in his rented room on Wednesday.

Abhishek, a resident of Dhameta village in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district, was posted in the Department of Posts’ sub-branch at Harsar, near Jawali. He was living in a rented room at Harsar. His family tried to contact him on his mobile phone on Tuesday but he didn’t respond. They rushed to Harsar this morning and found his body hanging by a dupatta from the roof of his room.

The Jawali police arrived there and started a preliminary investigation. A forensic team collected circumstantial evidence from the room and the body was sent to the Nurpur Civil Hospital’s mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Nurpur SP Ashok Rattan said that inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC had been initiated and further action in the case would be taken after the postmortem report was received.

