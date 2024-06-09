Deposit plastic in ‘Khushiyon Ka Bank’ for greener returns

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 8

The ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh Ek Sahara Sanstha’ of Majra in Sirmaur district has embarked on a pioneering environmental protection initiative with the launch of ‘Khushiyon Ka Bank’, a plastic collection bank, aimed at reducing single-use plastic waste and beautifying local gardens.

The initiative calls upon locals to collect and recycle single-use plastics such as tobacco packets, cold drink bottles and food packaging materials. Directors of the organisation, Anurag Gupta and Pushpa Khanduja, talked about the significant role women can play in this community-building effort.

“For environmental protection, single-use plastics like tobacco packets and packaging for items such as pulses, salt and snacks should be collected in cloth bags in kitchens,” Gupta said. “These items can then be packed into empty bottles and brought to our plastic collection bank,” he added.

A bench, constructed using plastic bottles, has also been set up on the Nagar Kheda Mandir premises in Majra.

To encourage participation, the organisation will recognise the efforts of women by awarding them digital certificates and through public appreciation. “Women are the foundation of a household and have the power to drive change,” Khanduja added.

The initiative underscores the organisation’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community involvement. By mobilising local support and promoting the reuse of plastic waste, the organisation aims to tackle pollution and foster a culture of environmental responsibility.

