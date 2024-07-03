‘Depressed’, 52-year-old shoots self

Our Correspondent

Nahan, July 2

A Public Works Department (PWD) employee reportedly shot himself dead with his licensed firearm at Dubrog village in Kando Kansar Panchayat under the jurisdiction of Shree Renuka Ji police station.

The deceased had been identified as Ram Kishan (52), a resident of Dubrog village in Dadahu tehsil.

According to the police, the incident occurred late Sunday evening. Ram Kishan, who had been working as a labourer in the PWD since 2008 and was posted in the Dhaulakuan subdivision, was found dead at the scene after shooting himself in the stomach. A forensic team inspected the spot on Monday. Ram Kishan was reportedly suffering from depression for long. Due to his condition, he was assigned duty closer to his home. On Sunday evening, after being counselled by the panchayat representatives, Ram Kishan went into his room, locked the door, and shot himself, His son, on hearing the gunshot, broke open the door.

The police arrived at the scene following the incident. The body was handed over to the family after post mortem.

A cop said preliminary findings indicate that he had been battling depression.

#Nahan