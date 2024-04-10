Deprived sections given priority under Modi govt, says Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 9

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur participated in the Scheduled Caste Front Conference organised in the Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district today.

He said the people of Himachal Pradesh would teach a lesson to the corrupt Congress government in the Lok Sabha elections and put all four seats in the BJP’s kitty.

In the past 10 years of the Modi government, priority was given to those who had been deprived earlier. The Congress used deprived sections as its vote bank only. It gave the slogan “Garibi Hatao”, but did nothing to end poverty. “Modi has brought 25 crore people above the poverty line in the past 10 years. Houses to four crore people, 12 crore toilets, 11 crore Ujjwala gas connections, 13 crore tap connections, free foodgrain to 81 crore people and health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per year to 60 crore people are some of the major achievements of the Modi government,” he said.

Anurag Thakur said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our government is committed to bringing Dalits, exploited and deprived people into the mainstream besides giving them constitutional rights, social justice and equal opportunities. The Modi government has worked on special schemes for the development of Scheduled Castes. Today, a tribal woman is on the highest post in the country, this also became possible only during the Modi regime. Today more than 10 ministers and many Governors are from the Scheduled Castes.”

He further alleged that before 2014, the name of the country was tarnished due to various scams. “Over the past 10 years, the Modi government has worked to make the country shine on the world stage. Today, India is the fastest growing major economy of the world, which will become the third largest economy over the next three years,” he added.

Over the past 10 years, neither Modi nor any of his ministers had been accused of corruption, he said. “The corrupt are facing action today. That is why the Delhi’s CM, Deputy CM and the Health Minister are all in jail,” he said.

