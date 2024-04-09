Depts told to finalise curriculum by April 30

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 8

The Himachal Pradesh University here today directed all the all departments to finalise their curriculum by April 30 and submit the same to the Academic Council for approval.

The decision was taken in a meeting of committee, that was constituted for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), to discuss the preparations to be made for implementing the said policy in four-year undergraduate programmes across colleges.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dean of Studies B.K. Shivaram in which all the Heads of Department, Chairpersons and Directors of the university were present.

In the meeting, it was decided that all the departments will present the complete curriculum by selecting at least one subject each from the general elective course, value addition course and skill development course.

It was also decided that the university will also seek assistance of subject experts from colleges in order to prepare the curriculum as per the NEP to ensure that all of its objectives are fulfilled.

