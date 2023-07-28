Deputation of 41 teaching, non-teaching staff cancelled

Shimla, July 27
The government has cancelled the deputation/secondment of 41 teaching and non-teaching staff of the Education Department. These employees were serving in the Education Directorate and block education offices, etc. Among the staff whose orders have been cancelled include 14 principals, two lecturers, one physical education teacher (DPE), 3 PETs, TGT, superintendent and clerk.
