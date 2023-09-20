Deputations to Health Dept to be ‘rationalised’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today said the policy on the posting of employees on deputation in the Health Department would be reviewed to ensure optimum utilisation of their services. He was replying to a question asked by Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani.

“I agree with the MLA that there is need to rationalise the postings of medical officers and other staff in the Health Department as some people are serving on the same post for several years,” he said.

Dharmani said such postings were ordered at the Chief Minister and Health Minister level but the government had replied that information was still being collected.

