Deputy CM: Cabinet formed, Himachal expects speedy development

UNA, JUNE 12

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today welcomed the formation of the new Union Cabinet and allocation of departments by the Prime Minister. In a press release issued here, he welcomed the appointment of Jagat Prakash Nadda as Union Health Minister and Nitin Gadkari as the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, besides other Union ministers.

Agnihotri said the people of Himachal Pradesh were hoping for speedy development in the third term of the Narendra Modi government. The state government seeks full support and assistance from the Union government for the welfare of the people and balanced development of the hill state, he said.

The Congress leader said in view of the imposition of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha general elections and Assembly bypolls, the development had taken a hit, but now, projects sanctioned and awaiting execution would be started in right earnest.

The Deputy CM said the state government was stable and committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people. He said all ‘guarantees’ announced by the Congress government before the Assembly elections were being fulfilled in a phased manner.

