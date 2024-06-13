Deputy CM: Cabinet formed, Himachal expects speedy development

UNA, JUNE 12
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today welcomed the formation of the new Union Cabinet and allocation of departments by the Prime Minister. In a press release issued here, he welcomed the appointment of Jagat Prakash Nadda as Union Health Minister and Nitin Gadkari as the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, besides other Union ministers.
Agnihotri said the people of Himachal Pradesh were hoping for speedy development in the third term of the Narendra Modi government. The state government seeks full support and assistance from the Union government for the welfare of the people and balanced development of the hill state, he said.
The Congress leader said in view of the imposition of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha general elections and Assembly bypolls, the development had taken a hit, but now, projects sanctioned and awaiting execution would be started in right earnest.
The Deputy CM said the state government was stable and committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people. He said all ‘guarantees’ announced by the Congress government before the Assembly elections were being fulfilled in a phased manner.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises