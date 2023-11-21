Deputy CM lays stone of water supply projects for Haroli bulk drug park

Our Correspondent

Una, November 20

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today laid the foundation stone of a drinking water scheme for the bulk drug park at Polian village in the Haroli Assembly segment to be set up at a cost of Rs 31 crore and another Rs 10-crore drinking water scheme for the administrative block of the park. He also laid the stone of a water recharge project for the park to be constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

Agnihotri earlier inaugurated the corporate office of Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Ltd. at the Rajiv Gandhi Common Facility Centre at Bathu village in Haroli. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan was also present on the occasion.

The Union Government had sanctioned the bulk drug park to be set up at Polian village in Haroli along the Punjab border. The previous BJP government had allocated land for the park while the present government was creating basic infrastructure of electricity, water, roads and sewerage. The Union Government would later set up pharmaceutical infrastructure there.

Agnihotri said that the state government had spent Rs 1.35 crore on the corporate office, which would be responsible for liaison and coordination with the Union Government, besides other agencies. He added that the Congress government was providing drinking water schemes for the park at a cost of Rs 41 crore and a water recharge project to be set up at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

Chauhan said that the Industries Department had been sanctioned Rs 34 crore for the construction of roads and electricity infrastructure in the park. Besides, an industrial township was being developed on 175 acres in adjoining Panjuana village to provide residential facilities to about 10,000 persons working in the drug park, he added.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Una