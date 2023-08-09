Himachal Deputy CM seeks nod to Rs 1,669 crore project for channelling Beas

Tribune News Service

Shimla/New Delhi, August 8

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today urged the Central Government to approve the Rs 1,669 crore project to channel the Beas, which had caused widespread devastation following heavy rain.

Agnihotri, who holds the charge of the Jal Shakti Department, met Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, in New Delhi and requested him to approve the project. “The maximum devastation has been caused along the banks of the Beas. “The Jal Shakti Department has prepared a detailed project report of Rs1,669 crore for the channelling of the Beas after model studies by the CWPRS, Pune,” he said.

Agnihotri said that the proposal was with the Central Water Commission. He requested the Union Minister to approve the project at the earliest to safeguard the lives and property of people, particularly in the Kullu-Manali area. He emphasised the importance of channelling the Beas in view of its strategic importance as the Kullu-Manali Airport and the Chandigarh-Leh National Highway are located on its banks.

He said that the Beas channelling would ensure safe movement of tourists, besides transportation of goods. Agnihotri also sought funds for the restoration of water supply and irrigation schemes and water-related infrastructure that were badly damaged due to incessant rain.

Agnihotri said that the Jal Shakti Department had suffered Rs 1,630 crore loss due to the natural calamity. He urged the Union Minister to provide liberal assistance to the state for the restoration of damaged water infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.

