Deputy CM’s charges baseless, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

Himachal with a literacy rate of 96 per cent is only in competition with Kerala in terms of education and Delhi stands nowhere, said BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma while interacting with mediapersons here today.

He said free dress, books and bags are provided to students in government schools and Himachal has received several awards for quality in education and asked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that where does Delhi stands in terms of education.

Taking a dig at Sisodia, he said a programme was organized in Shimla in which questions were pre-decided and only AAP members were present. All the allegations levied by Sisodia are baseless and without documentation, he added.

“Our government is giving scholarships to students for which we have a budget of Rs 15 crore”, he said and added, “The topography of Himachal is harsh as compared to Delhi and we are one state which opened schools for five students as children have to travel to school from a long distance”.