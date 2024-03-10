Depuy CM flags off Amb-Palampur bus service for Vande Bharat train

Our Correspondent

Una, March 9

Deputy Chief Minster Mukesh Agnihotri today flagged off the Vande Bharat daily bus service from Amb to Palampur. The bus service was started to provide connectivity to the people of Kangra district with the Vande Bharat train service that runs between Amb-Andaura and New Delhi railway stations everyday.

Agnihotri said that the Tourism Department had started the Volvo bus service to provide comfortable road journey to the people of Kangra district, who wanted to travel to Chandigarh, Ambala and New Delhi by the Vande Bharat express train. He added that the bus service would also benefit tourists coming to Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Ranjit Sagar lake and Mata Brajeshwari temple in Kangra.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the charge of the Transport Department, said that the bus would start from Palampur at 8 am and halt at Nagrota, Kangra and Dehra on the way to the Amb-Andaura railway station, where it would reach at 11 am. The Vande Bharat express train (number 22,448) departs from the Amb-Andaura station at 1.02 pm.

On return journey from New Delhi, the Vande Bharat express train (number 22447) reaches Amb-Andaura at 11.05 am and passengers travelling to Kangra district can take the bus for their destinations.

Agnihotri said that efforts were being made to make bus services more meaningful by linking their routes with railway stations, major hospitals such as the PGI and AIIMS, Bilaspur, besides major religious places in the state. He added that new bus services from Chintpurni to the Khatushyam temple in Rajasthan, Hamirpur to Vrindavan and Ayodhya had been started. Bus services to Ayodhya from Una and Shimla would also be initiated soon.

Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Corporation Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar, AGM, Transport, Ravinder Sandhu and District Congress president Ranjit Rana were present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Kangra #Mukesh Agnihotri #Palampur #Una