Himachal Depuy CM Mukesh Agnihotri lays stone of bridge over Swan river

Our Correspondent

Una, March 11

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today laid foundation stones of developments works worth Rs 57 crore in the Haroli Assembly segment. These include construction of panchayat community buildings in Bathu, Kungrat, Samnal, Lower Khad and Badheda at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore each.

It will be the fourth bridge on the Swan river in Una district and will shorten the travel distance considerably

He also laid the foundation stone of a bridge over the Swan river to link Teuri and Pandoga villages at a cost of Rs 51 crore and dedicated to the public a new academic block of government primary school, Kelua, and inaugurated the new office of the Haroli PWD Divisional office.

Speaking at Bathu village, Agnihotri said the new panchayat bhawans would provide all basic facilities to the local residents under one roof. He said the buildings would house panchayat offices, meeting hall, conveniences, store room and ‘lok mitra kendras’ where people can access digital information from government portals like revenue documents, HIMCARE, Ayushman and Aadhaar cards besides filing online applications for government schemes and examinations or paying electricity and water bills.

Agnihotri said the Teuri-Pandoga bridge would link the two Assembly segments of Haroli and Kutlehar. When complete, it would be the fourth bridge over Swan river in Una district. It will shorten the travel distances considerably. He said the state government had set a target of 18 months to complete the bridge.

He said with the opening of new offices of different departments in Haroli subdivision, services were being delivered near the homes of the locals, adding that the Jal Shakti Division office was also recently got sanctioned for Haroli subdivision and already been made functional. He said the Haroli Civil hospital had been upgraded from a 50-bed to 100-bed facility for indoor patients.

Agnihotri said the police station at Bathu village set up recently on the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab border in Haroli segment had helped check illegal smuggling of illicit liquor and drugs, besides being a deterrent to criminal elements entering into the state.

He said efforts were underway to set up a state-of-the-art veterinary institution in the segment since the livelihood of a large percentage of locals is based on agriculture. District Congress president Ranjit Rana and HPCC general secretary Ashok Thakur accompanied the Deputy CM.

