Despite admn warning, tourists risk lives by venturing close to Beas in Kullu, Mandi

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 27

In a perilous trend that has alarmed the local authorities, tourists visiting the scenic region of Mandi-Kullu are increasingly risking their lives by venturing too close to the turbulent waters of the Beas. Despite repeated warnings from the local administration and local guides, many visitors drawn by the picturesque views and the thrill of the gushing river waters are disregarding safety protocols.

The Beas, known for its swift currents and unpredictable flow patterns, poses significant danger, especially during the summer and monsoon seasons when the water level rises dramatically due to torrential rain, melting of glaciers or water release from dams. Recent incidents have underscored the risks involved as five tourists were swept away in Kullu and Manali by the gushing Beas in May and one Punjab youth in Mandi in this month while trying to take ‘selfies’ on the riverbanks.

“We have put up multiple signs warning visitors about the dangers of going near the river. Unfortunately, some tourists ignore these warnings, endangering not only their own lives but also of those who attempt their rescue,” says Mandi Additional SP Sagar Chander.

Efforts to mitigate these risks include increased patrolling along popular tourist spots, more signage in multiple languages and educational campaigns aimed at raising awareness about river safety.

Tourism plays a crucial role in the economy of Mandi and Kullu districts, attracting thousands of visitors each year to its scenic landscapes and cultural attractions. However, the influx of tourists has also strained local resources and emergency services, particularly during the peak season when the risk of accidents is very high.

“We urge visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the region responsibly,” emphasises Anup Thakur, an hotelier in Manali. “There are designated spots and safe areas where tourists can go and admire the river without putting themselves in harm’s way,” he asserts.

The issue has sparked a debate among stakeholders, with some advocating for more stringent controls on access to riverbanks and others calling for better education on outdoor safety practices. The local authorities are considering new measures to regulate tourist activities near the water bodies in Mandi and Kullu, including imposing a fine for unauthorised access and mandatory safety briefings for all visitors.

Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Torul S Ravish has issued an order prohibiting people from entering any river, ravine or drain in Kullu where the water level is high. Whoever violates the order shall be punished with jail up to eight days or a fine ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

