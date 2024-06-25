Despite ban, Baijnath MC burns trash with impunity

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 24

The staff of the Baijnath Municipal Council (MC) setting garbage on fire with impunity is a sight too familiar for Baijnath and Paprola towns. Interestingly, this is being done despite the fact that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered a ban on this practice, directing all state governments to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 on those violating the order.

However, there is no impact of the order on the MC staff in Baijnath, where burning of garbage has become a

routine affair.

Employees burn garbage collected from different wards every day, causing air pollution. Despite repeated requests by area residents, the Kangra Deputy Commissioner has not acted against the MC authorities.

In the absence of a garbage treatment plant, the Baijnath MC burns the garbage collected from the twin towns. As per rules, garbage is to be treated in treatment plants or dumped scientifically without resulting in air and water pollution, but the MC staff are not following the practice.

The burning of garbage results in various respiratory diseases. A number of senior citizens residing near the Baijnath temple told The Tribune that the smoke billowing out of the dumping site was harmful to the health of the elderly and schoolchildren. It had become difficult to cross the road near Baijnath bus stand early in the morning due to the smoke emitted by the burning garbage, they added.

Schoolchildren are the worst hit. Residents of

Baijnath appealed the NGT and the High Court to take cognisance of the situation and direct the MC to stop the burning of garbage.

According to Baijnath residents, they have tried to telephonically reach MC officials and the Baijnath SDM many times, but to no avail.

A doctor said there was an increase in respiratory diseases among children because of the increase in air pollution in the area. Several local bodies, panchayats and NGOs, have requested the Kangra Deputy Commissioner to intervene and implement the NGT order to check the pollution level, which has become a major health hazard.

A senior officer of the MC, when contacted by The Tribune, said the matter had already been brought to his notice and necessary steps were being initiated to check the menace.

The garbage treatment plant of the Baijnath MC was under construction and likely to be operational in the next two months, he added, stating that this would resolve the garbage disposal issues of the town.

He said earlier some people were opposing the establishment of a garbage treatment plant near Burli Kothi, with the dispute continuing for two years. However, now, with the intervention of local MLA Kishori Lal, the issue had been resolved, the MC official added.

