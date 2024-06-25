 Despite ban, Baijnath MC burns trash with impunity : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Despite ban, Baijnath MC burns trash with impunity

Despite ban, Baijnath MC burns trash with impunity

No action by DC despite requests: Residents | Surge in respiratory diseases among children: Doc

Despite ban, Baijnath MC burns trash with impunity

Cattle search for food in burning trash in Palampur.



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 24

The staff of the Baijnath Municipal Council (MC) setting garbage on fire with impunity is a sight too familiar for Baijnath and Paprola towns. Interestingly, this is being done despite the fact that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered a ban on this practice, directing all state governments to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 on those violating the order.

However, there is no impact of the order on the MC staff in Baijnath, where burning of garbage has become a

routine affair.

Employees burn garbage collected from different wards every day, causing air pollution. Despite repeated requests by area residents, the Kangra Deputy Commissioner has not acted against the MC authorities.

In the absence of a garbage treatment plant, the Baijnath MC burns the garbage collected from the twin towns. As per rules, garbage is to be treated in treatment plants or dumped scientifically without resulting in air and water pollution, but the MC staff are not following the practice.

The burning of garbage results in various respiratory diseases. A number of senior citizens residing near the Baijnath temple told The Tribune that the smoke billowing out of the dumping site was harmful to the health of the elderly and schoolchildren. It had become difficult to cross the road near Baijnath bus stand early in the morning due to the smoke emitted by the burning garbage, they added.

Schoolchildren are the worst hit. Residents of

Baijnath appealed the NGT and the High Court to take cognisance of the situation and direct the MC to stop the burning of garbage.

According to Baijnath residents, they have tried to telephonically reach MC officials and the Baijnath SDM many times, but to no avail.

A doctor said there was an increase in respiratory diseases among children because of the increase in air pollution in the area. Several local bodies, panchayats and NGOs, have requested the Kangra Deputy Commissioner to intervene and implement the NGT order to check the pollution level, which has become a major health hazard.

A senior officer of the MC, when contacted by The Tribune, said the matter had already been brought to his notice and necessary steps were being initiated to check the menace.

The garbage treatment plant of the Baijnath MC was under construction and likely to be operational in the next two months, he added, stating that this would resolve the garbage disposal issues of the town.

He said earlier some people were opposing the establishment of a garbage treatment plant near Burli Kothi, with the dispute continuing for two years. However, now, with the intervention of local MLA Kishori Lal, the issue had been resolved, the MC official added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT #Palampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

2
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

3
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

4
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

5
Delhi

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

6
India

Unfortunate that acts glorifying terrorism allowed in Canada routinely: Indian High Commission

7
India

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

8
India

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

9
Ludhiana

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

10
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition

Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

All eyes on Lok Sabha Speaker’s nomination

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Three nabbed with 1 kg opium, 250 gm heroin

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before mishap

Activist demands safety audit

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Supreme Court raps Delhi Development Authority over felling of trees in ridge area, proposes massive plantation

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union