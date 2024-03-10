Despite ban, roadside dumping goes on unchecked in Palampur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 9

Despite the ban imposed on roadside dumping of waste by the High Court, and subsequent notification issued in this regard by the state government, there is no check on the dumping of debris, muck and other material on roadside. Many national and state highways and forestland have also become victim to reckless roadside dumping.

Owing to the lack of checking by the authorities concerned, many green forests in Kangra have turned into dumping yards. This has not only caused environmental degradation, but also resulted in extensive damage to roads and retaining walls, which were built at very high cost.

The Palampur-Sungal stretch of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway has virtually turned into a dumping yard near Sai University. Daily, a dozen private-party vehicles can be spotted dumping waste and debris on the roadside, and in the adjoining water stream.

As these gross violations of government orders become commonplace, the authorities concerned seem to have become mute spectators.

Simply due to the haphazard dumping of garbage, a small rivulet passing along the highway has squeezed from 15 m to just 5 m in the last two years, obstructing the normal flow of water.

Similarly, near Binwa Bridge, tons of debris and other waste can be found dumped along the highway, which is a gross violation of environmental laws. Despite stiff opposition from local environmentalists, there is no let-up in the dumping. Though the government has given powers to SDMs and Tehsildars to keep a check on the illegal dumping, they hardly act.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) — the custodian of this road that also looks after the maintenance of the highway — has, so far, failed to serve even a single notice or initiate any action against defaulters. Senior officers of the NHAI are also well versed with the situation. Like many, these officials travel on this road frequently, turning a blind eye to the heaps of garbage dumped here.

A green forest near Maranda on the Palampur-Maranda road also faces a similar fate. Because of the reckless dumping of debris, a number of fatal accidents have been recorded on this stretch of the road.

The High Court, in a recent judgment, said, “No one should be allowed to dump garbage, debris, muck and stones in forests, water channel, rivers, along the highways and local khuds, which obstruct the natural flow of water and causes flash floods and environmental degradation in the state.” However, the NHAI is yet to implement the order of the High Court in Kangra district.

