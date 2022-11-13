Despite bitter cold, 73.75% come out to cast vote in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 12

Despite bone chilling cold, 73.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti district today, which was 0.58 per cent higher than the 2017 elections (73.17 per cent). At Tashigang, the world’s highest polling station, 100 per cent voters cast their vote

BJP candidate Ram Lal Markanda, Congress candidate Ravi Thakur and AAP candidate Sundershan Jaspa are contesting from the seat.

District Election Officer Sumit Khimta said that the polling process was completed. Voters came out in bitter cold to cast their vote.

“A 73.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti. As many as 26 polling stations were connected through webcasting. Besides, minimum facilities required in the polling stations were also made available to voters,” he said.

Khimta said, “Voters were welcomed according to the tradition of Lahaul and Spiti in the model polling station Jahlma and the world’s highest polling station, Tashigang. Rishabh (19) cast his vote for the first time at the Jahlma polling station while Lagzom (96) also voted.”