Despite HC order, Himachal Govt yet to take over Kalinath Kaleshwar Mahadev Temple at Rakkar in Dehara Gopipur

Despite the High Court’s 2018 order for taking over the management of the Kalinath Kaleshwar Mahadev Temple at Rakkar in Dehara Gopipur with immediate effect, the direction is yet to be implemented. In the last four years, the situation has moved from bad to worse as many persons have encroached upon the land of the temple.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that Rakkar Tehsildar Amit Kumar had been given an additional charge of the temple officer but the government failed to depute regular staff to manage the affairs of the ancient temple. At present, a private person is collecting the entire offerings of the temple.

Local residents Hemant Rana and Jagvir Singh said they had sent a representation to the Chief Minister to intervene into the matter and take over the control of the temple. They said in the representation, they had apprised the CM that many people had illegally occupied a large chunk of the temple’s land and also got it transferred in their names in gross violation of rules as the religious properties could neither be sold nor transferred in the name of individuals. They said the entire temple complex was in the possession of some South Indian saints, who are also receiving the offerings.

The 400-year-old ancient temple situated on the bank of the Beas near Garli Paragpur in Kangra is spread over 120 kanal of land and is in a state of neglect.

Kaleshwar Mahadev temple is a popular ancient monument. It is believed that Kalesar and Shiva worshipped Maha Rudra of Mata Chintpurni in this temple. During the Maha Shivratri festival as well as in the Sharavan Navratra (Hindu month), a large number of devotees visit this place.

The temple gets a lot of offerings in a year and these must be utilised to provide the devotees with better facilities.

The Rakkar Tehsildar, who is also the temple officer, said so far, the government had not appointed any staff in the temple. Besides, in a writ petition filed by one of the saint, Swami Vishvanand, the High Court had granted stay for all type of construction activities in the temple complex and the government could not take up the renovation of the temple.

