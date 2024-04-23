Deteriorating law and order matter of concern: Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 22

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today that the deteriorating law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh was a matter of concern. He added that in most of the cases, the police had failed to trace the culprits.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “It seems that the police are fast losing grip on anti-social elements in the state in the absence of action from law enforcement agencies. It was very unfortunate that a college student was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in Palampur in broad daylight on Saturday last.”

He said that the incident could have been avoided had there been regular police patrolling at the Palampur bus stand. “The public handed over the assailant to the police but the incident left many unanswered questions. A woman was murdered in Sullah on Thursday last but the police were still to nab the accused even five days after the incident,” he added.

Thakur said that he contacted the family members of the injured girl student at the PGI, Chandigarh, today and assured them of all possible help for her medical treatment. He added that the condition of the victim was stable but she required indoor medical care for a long time.

The former Chief Minister said that the state government should strengthen law and order in the state so that common people feel secure. Earlier, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the local SDM, expressing concern over the deteriorating law order situation in Palampur and its adjoining areas.

