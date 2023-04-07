Determined to live for over 100 years, says Dalai Lama

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 6

The Dalai Lama participated in a prayer meeting held for his long life at Tsuglagkhang, main Tibetan temple yesterday. It was organised by students, staff and former students of the Tibetan Homes Foundation and the Central School for Tibetans (CST), Mussoorie, as well as former students and trainees of CST, Panchmari, MP.

While speaking on the occasion, the Dalai Lama said that he was determined to live for more than 100 years.

The temple and the path through the yard were bedecked with flowers. The Dalai Lama was welcomed by costumed dancers, staff and students of the schools making the offering, who sang and danced for him.

“Those of you gathered here are offering me this long-life prayer, but those of us in exile are few in number. On the other hand, people in Tibet, China and Mongolia also wish that I live long. In places where the teaching has spread but declined there are people who admire me, while throughout the Himalayan region are many who show me respect,” said the Dalai Lama.

“In China, I gather there are even party members who think highly of what I stand for. People across the three provinces of Tibet place their hopes in me. So, if I am able to live long it will be of some benefit,” the Dalai Lama said.

“Those of you in exile and in Tibet as well as concerned people elsewhere, please pray from the depths of your hearts that I may have a long life. I will pray too. Apart from the trouble in my knees, my health is good. I am determined to live to be more than 100 years old to continue to do what I can to help beings,” the Dalai Lama said. A large group of student musicians gathered at the back of the temple where they played and sang for the Dalai Lama, wishing for his long life.