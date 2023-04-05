Determined to live more than 100 years, says the Dalai Lama

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 5

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday participated in a prayer offered for his long life at the Tsuglagkhang, the Main Tibetan Temple, by students, staff and former students of the Tibetan Homes Foundation and the Central School for Tibetans (CST), Mussoorie, as well as former students and vocational trainees of CST, Panchmari, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dalai Lama that he was determined to live more than 100 years.

The temple, and the path through the yard, were bedecked with flowers. The Dalai Lama was welcomed by costumed dancers, staff and students of the schools making the offering, who sang and danced for him.

“Today, those of you gathered here are offering me this long-life Prayer, but those of us in exile are few in number. On the other hand, people in Tibet, China and Mongolia also wish that I live long. In places where the teaching has spread but declined there are people who admire me, while throughout the Himalayan region are many who show me respect,” said the Dalai Lama.

“I am someone who cultivates bodhichitta,” he added.

“In China, I gather there are even party members who think highly of what I stand for. Meanwhile, people across the three provinces of Tibet place their hopes in me. So, if I am able to live long it will be of some benefit,” the Dalai Lama said.

“Those of you in exile and in Tibet as well as concerned people elsewhere, please pray from the depths of your hearts that I may have a long life. I will pray too. Apart from the trouble in my knees, my health is good. I am determined to live to be more than 100 years old to continue to do what I can to help beings,” the Dalai Lama said.

Delegates from the various communities of patrons came forward to offer representations of the body, speech and mind of the enlightened ones. The Dalai Lama gave each a silk scarf and a red protective ribbon, patting them on the head as they passed the throne.

A large group of student musicians gathered at the back of the temple where they played and sang for the Dalai Lama, wishing that he lives long.

#dalai lama #Dharamsala