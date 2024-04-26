Dev Dutt Sharma is Geographical Society president

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

The Geographical Society of Himachal Pradesh (GSHP) has appointed Dev Dutt Sharma its president, BR Thakur the general secretary and Sanjay Pathania, Sachin Kumar, Vishwa Bandhu Chandel and Sanjeev Sharma the member joint secretaries.

The new executive council was formed during the third annual general meeting, which was held virtually.

In the new executive council of the society, Ram Lal was appointed the treasurer, Seema Chaudhary the auditor, Shruti Kanga the in-charge of the Young Geographer Award, Amit Shoshta and Dhan Dev the editors and Pankaj Ashish and Dheeraj Singh the press secretaries.

Apart from this, the Executive Council includes Bharti Bhagda, Inderjit, Rajan Bhandari, Kesar Chand, Sandeep Kumar, Satya Prakash, Deeksha Kumari, Sindhuja Sharma, Arvind Sharma and Rishi Pal.

