Dev Dutt Sharma is Geographical Society president

Shimla, April 25
The Geographical Society of Himachal Pradesh (GSHP) has appointed Dev Dutt Sharma its president, BR Thakur the general secretary and Sanjay Pathania, Sachin Kumar, Vishwa Bandhu Chandel and Sanjeev Sharma the member joint secretaries.
The new executive council was formed during the third annual general meeting, which was held virtually.
In the new executive council of the society, Ram Lal was appointed the treasurer, Seema Chaudhary the auditor, Shruti Kanga the in-charge of the Young Geographer Award, Amit Shoshta and Dhan Dev the editors and Pankaj Ashish and Dheeraj Singh the press secretaries.
Apart from this, the Executive Council includes Bharti Bhagda, Inderjit, Rajan Bhandari, Kesar Chand, Sandeep Kumar, Satya Prakash, Deeksha Kumari, Sindhuja Sharma, Arvind Sharma and Rishi Pal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...