Devashish picked for cricket meet

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association has selected Devashish Saizal, a Class X student of Pinegrove School, Dharampur, for the upcoming BCCI Vijay Merchant Trophy (Group -A) 2022-23 to be played at Cuttack from December 1 to 23. The Odisha association is hosting the tournament.Sixteen players from Himachal Pradesh have been selected for the tournament. Teams from Chandigarh, Manipur, Vidarbha, Haryana and Kerala will take part in the tournament.

Devashish is the son of Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal. The Pinegrove School management has wished Devashish luck. He is the first student from the school to get this opportunity.The Vijay Merchant Trophy is an annual junior under-16 domestic cricket tournament.

IEEE conference at Jaypee university

The seventh IEEE international conference on parallel, distributed and grid computing was organised by the Department of Computer Science Engineering and Information Technology at Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat. Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Kumar Sharma, Dean Academics and Research Ashok Kumar Gupta and Principal General Chair Vivek Kumar Sehgal attended the conference, besides students and academicians from six countries.

Prof Rajkumar Buyya from Melbourne University, Australia, Prof Martin Berzins from University of Utah, USA, Prof Jitendra Chhabra from NIT, Kurukshetra, Prof Jinzhu Gao, from Stockton, USA, and Prof Seema Bawa from Thapar University, Patiala, gave keynote addresses. The conference witnessed a presentation of 135 accepted and registered papers with an acceptance ratio of 28 per cent in five parallel sessions in three days.