Develop pastures for cattle feed: Conservationist

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 27

The chairperson of the Himalaya Niti Abhiyan, Kulbhushan Upmanyu, has urged the state government to uproot weeds and plant good quality grass under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the development of pastures near villages so that the crisis of animal feed could be dealt with in the coming times.

A delegation, led by Upmanyu, met DC Rana, Chamba Deputy Commissioner, in this regard and held discussions to coordinate with other district-level committees with the view to ensure the rights of nomadic cattle keepers of the state under the Forest Rights Act.

The delegation apprised the deputy commissioner of the community claims on community forest resources filed by 51 gram sabhas of Sihunta tehsil to the district-level committee.

The DC assured the delegation that the claims of community forest resources under these gram sabhas would be settled in the next meeting of departmental officers concerned.