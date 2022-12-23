Developing ice-skating rink at Manali priority: IOC member

Mandi, December 22
“My first priority will be to develop an ice-skating rink at Manali in Kullu district,” said Amitabh Sharma, a member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOC) executive body, here yesterday. He received a warm welcome at Manali on his first visit after becoming an executive member of the IOC.
Sharma said that there was a lack of basic facilities in the country and it was hindering Indian players from moving forward. He added that players would be given basic training in India while advanced training would be imparted abroad with the help of the state and Central governments.
He said skiing would be promoted along with ice-skating. “Ski slopes of the Solang valley will be improved under the guidance of the state government in collaboration with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali,” he said.
