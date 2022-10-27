Himachal Assembly elections: Development BJP’s main poll plank

PM's connect an advantage

The BJP is hoping to create a political history by forming government again under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur. The BJP has a good organisation. BJP national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur are not the only ones to lead the campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal his second home and shares an emotional connect with people. BJP considers development as its biggest poll plank but resentment among employees, apple growers and the youth could cost it dear.

Cong missing Virbhadra

The Congress, which has dominated the political spectrum of the hill state for most of the time till 1990, is passing through a critical phase. Odds are clearly against the party due to the absence of strong leadership, several claimants to the Chief Minster’s post and resource crunch.

The party suffered a setback when its two sitting MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Kajal joined the BJP. While HPCC president Pratibha Singh is leading the party to take on the might of the BJP, the absence of Virbhadra Singh is clearly being felt.

AAP trying to gain a foothold

AAP is trying to gain a foothold in Himachal. The party seems to have lost the initial momentum in the absence of a dedicated party cadre and strong state leadership.

This is AAP’s second serious attempt to make a foray into Himachal politics after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections where three of its four candidates lost their security deposits. Having won Punjab, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have been frequenting Himachal to woo people to present a third political alternative.

CPM hopes to do well in Shimla

The CPM, which has only one MLA Rakesh Singha, has pockets of influence in parts of Shimla and Mandi. The party, which normally does not field candidates in all 68 Assembly seats, is hoping to do well, especially in Shimla district. It has a strong presence in Himachal Pradesh University and Shimla city areas.

The CPM has fielded Singha from Theog and Tikender Panwar from Shimla Urban. The party led by Singha has been at the forefront of fighting for issues concerning labour organisations, workers of hydroelectric power projects and apple farmers.

