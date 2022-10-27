Himachal Assembly elections: Development BJP’s main poll plank

PM's connect an advantage
The BJP is hoping to create a political history by forming government again under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur. The BJP has a good organisation. BJP national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur are not the only ones to lead the campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal his second home and shares an emotional connect with people. BJP considers development as its biggest poll plank but resentment among employees, apple growers and the youth could cost it dear.
Cong missing Virbhadra
The Congress, which has dominated the political spectrum of the hill state for most of the time till 1990, is passing through a critical phase. Odds are clearly against the party due to the absence of strong leadership, several claimants to the Chief Minster’s post and resource crunch.
The party suffered a setback when its two sitting MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Kajal joined the BJP. While HPCC president Pratibha Singh is leading the party to take on the might of the BJP, the absence of Virbhadra Singh is clearly being felt.
AAP trying to gain a foothold
AAP is trying to gain a foothold in Himachal. The party seems to have lost the initial momentum in the absence of a dedicated party cadre and strong state leadership.
This is AAP’s second serious attempt to make a foray into Himachal politics after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections where three of its four candidates lost their security deposits. Having won Punjab, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have been frequenting Himachal to woo people to present a third political alternative.
CPM hopes to do well in Shimla
The CPM, which has only one MLA Rakesh Singha, has pockets of influence in parts of Shimla and Mandi. The party, which normally does not field candidates in all 68 Assembly seats, is hoping to do well, especially in Shimla district. It has a strong presence in Himachal Pradesh University and Shimla city areas.
The CPM has fielded Singha from Theog and Tikender Panwar from Shimla Urban. The party led by Singha has been at the forefront of fighting for issues concerning labour organisations, workers of hydroelectric power projects and apple farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...