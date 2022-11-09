Development halted in Manali: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 8

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana Chief Minister, today said the BJP government had been a non-performer for the past five years. It had not even completed development works initiated by the previous Congress government. He added that the pace of development in the Manali constituency had halted.

He canvassed for Congress candidate Bhuvneshwar Gaur in many villages of the Manali Assembly segment.

Hooda, while addressing mediapersons in Manali, said that immense support from every section of society had made it clear that the Congress would form government in the state.

He said, “The work to widen the Kiratpur-Manali national highway initiated by the previous Congress government is also incomplete. The work on a sewerage proposal of

Rs 162 crore approved by the previous Congress regime for Manali and its suburbs is

still to begin.”

He alleged that despite being a minister, Govind Thakur had failed to ensure development in the area. He said that the BJP government had not done anything for horticulturists, hoteliers and other tourism beneficiaries.

Hooda said that the state government did not give any relief to hoteliers, who had suffered huge losses during the Covid period. He added that people were fed up with inflation and unemployment.

He said, “As soon as the Congress forms government in the state, relief will be given to every section of society. The huge public support to the Congress means that the BJP will lose elections. The BJP top brass has taken over the responsibility of campaigning in the state from Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

#bhupinder hooda #BJP #Congress #Kullu #Manali