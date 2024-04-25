Development of Chamba PM Modi’s priority: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 24

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the BJP had always prioritised equitable development in the state. He also highlighted various ambitious schemes and projects undertaken to foster development in the Churah region during the previous BJP regime. He was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a Panna Pramukh sammelan at Bhanjraru village in Churah subdivision of Chamba district.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consistently prioritised Chamba’s development and would continue to do so in future as well. He criticised the Congress for failing to nominate candidates in various constituencies despite being in power in the state, suggesting a lack of confidence within the party.

Thakur asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to introspect on the current political upheaval in the state. He accused the government of neglecting public welfare and instead pursuing policies detrimental to development, forcing Congress leaders to shy away from elections.

Earlier, at the Panna Pramukh sammelan, he said that the dangerous intentions of the Congress had come to the fore and after looting the country, it was now eyeing people’s property. “The policies of the Congress pose a grave danger to the nation. The true intentions of Congress leaders, including advisers, are now becoming increasingly evident,” he added. Thakur’s remarks come after a row erupted over Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda advocating a US-like inheritance tax.

He said that earlier Pitroda had suggested imposing heavier taxes on the middle class. “Now, the Congress aims to levy taxes even on inheritances received from parents. The Congress wants to deprive people of their rightful earnings,” he added.

Thakur exhorted party workers to work with dedication and honesty to make the BJP victorious in the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal. He emphasised the importance of voter lists and assigned the responsibility of contacting every voter to a “designated” worker.

He praised the diligence and skills of party workers, noting that the performance of the Panna Pramukh was crucial in predicting election results. He gave important tips to the Panna Pramukhs attending the meeting and also took feedback from the party workers to assess election preparedness. He sought support for BJP’s Kangra parliamentary seat candidate Rajeev Bhardwaj and urged workers to ensure his victory.

