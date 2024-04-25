 Development of Chamba PM Modi’s priority: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Development of Chamba PM Modi’s priority: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Development of Chamba PM Modi’s priority: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Asks Sukhu to introspect on current political crisis in state

Development of Chamba PM Modi’s priority: Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP’s Kangra candidate Rajeev Bhardwaj (extreme left), Churah MLA Hansraj and former Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria in Chamba. Photo: Mani Verma



Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 24

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the BJP had always prioritised equitable development in the state. He also highlighted various ambitious schemes and projects undertaken to foster development in the Churah region during the previous BJP regime. He was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a Panna Pramukh sammelan at Bhanjraru village in Churah subdivision of Chamba district.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consistently prioritised Chamba’s development and would continue to do so in future as well. He criticised the Congress for failing to nominate candidates in various constituencies despite being in power in the state, suggesting a lack of confidence within the party.

Thakur asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to introspect on the current political upheaval in the state. He accused the government of neglecting public welfare and instead pursuing policies detrimental to development, forcing Congress leaders to shy away from elections.

Earlier, at the Panna Pramukh sammelan, he said that the dangerous intentions of the Congress had come to the fore and after looting the country, it was now eyeing people’s property. “The policies of the Congress pose a grave danger to the nation. The true intentions of Congress leaders, including advisers, are now becoming increasingly evident,” he added. Thakur’s remarks come after a row erupted over Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda advocating a US-like inheritance tax.

He said that earlier Pitroda had suggested imposing heavier taxes on the middle class. “Now, the Congress aims to levy taxes even on inheritances received from parents. The Congress wants to deprive people of their rightful earnings,” he added.

Thakur exhorted party workers to work with dedication and honesty to make the BJP victorious in the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal. He emphasised the importance of voter lists and assigned the responsibility of contacting every voter to a “designated” worker.

He praised the diligence and skills of party workers, noting that the performance of the Panna Pramukh was crucial in predicting election results. He gave important tips to the Panna Pramukhs attending the meeting and also took feedback from the party workers to assess election preparedness. He sought support for BJP’s Kangra parliamentary seat candidate Rajeev Bhardwaj and urged workers to ensure his victory.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Chamba #Jai Ram Thakur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

2
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

3
Punjab

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

4
India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

6
India

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

7
Delhi

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

8
Haryana

Supreme Court stays construction of four dams inside Haryana’s Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary

9
Himachal

Congress in dilemma over fielding BJP rebels in Himachal Pradesh bypolls

10
India

MP Navneet Rana faces tough challenge from MVA’s Balwant Wankhede in Amravati

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

EC seeks BJP's response on Opposition charge of PM Modi violating model code

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...

Massive landslide hit Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...

Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...

6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies

6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies

51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...


Cities

View All

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office in Amritsar

Sacrilege: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh fires another salvo against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Over 3 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran; 1 held

Amritsar: Two of carjackers gang nabbed, two vehicles recovered

Ajnala man arrested for kidnapping Chandigarh-based taxi driver

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Haryana cop among three held for graft

Finally, AAP, Congress hold joint public event in Chandigarh

Will resolve your issues if elected, Sanjay Tandon tells furniture shop owners

Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Sunita Kejriwal likely to join AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi, will hold roadshows this weekend: Sources

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

Delhi CM to continue his struggle, says AAP minister after meeting him

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Snatchers have a free run in Jalandhar

3 nabbed for snatching vehicles in Jalandhar

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

Day after Vijay Sampla’s nephew leaves BJP, Sunil Jakhar, Vijay Rupani meet ex-minister

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Amarinder’s loyalists mum on extending support to Bittu

Employee gets stuck between buses, dies

Three of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested, 12 bikes recovered

2 youths held with heroin

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Land relief: Farmers to stop entry of AAP, BJP nominees in 24 Patiala villages

RGNUL Vice-Chancellor interacts with students

Speed up wheat lifting in mandis, officials told