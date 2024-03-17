Development of Hamirpur segment was PM Modi’s priority, says Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 16

The development of Hamirpur had remained the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur here today. He added that the Prime Minister had sanctioned over Rs 5,000 crore for the development of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency out of Rs 11,000 crore sanctioned for road infrastructure in the state.

Anurag was addressing a gathering after distributing safety kits to taxi operators at a taxi stand here. He said that even out of the Rs 2,700 crore sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Rs 850 crore was for rural roads of the Hamirpur constituency that includes three districts of Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur and parts of two neighbouring districts of Kangra and Mandi.

He added that the parliamentary constituency had the best road infrastructure in the region and now, the time to reach Chandigarh had reduced from five hours to three, saving time as well as money of commuters.

He said that a number of institutions, including an IIIT in Una, Hydel Engineering College and AIIMS in Bilaspur, Medical College and the Centre of Excellence for Sports in Hamirpur, had been established.

