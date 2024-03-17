Development of Hamirpur segment was PM Modi’s priority, says Anurag

Hamirpur, March 16
The development of Hamirpur had remained the priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur here today. He added that the Prime Minister had sanctioned over Rs 5,000 crore for the development of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency out of Rs 11,000 crore sanctioned for road infrastructure in the state.
Anurag was addressing a gathering after distributing safety kits to taxi operators at a taxi stand here. He said that even out of the Rs 2,700 crore sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Rs 850 crore was for rural roads of the Hamirpur constituency that includes three districts of Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur and parts of two neighbouring districts of Kangra and Mandi.
He added that the parliamentary constituency had the best road infrastructure in the region and now, the time to reach Chandigarh had reduced from five hours to three, saving time as well as money of commuters.
He said that a number of institutions, including an IIIT in Una, Hydel Engineering College and AIIMS in Bilaspur, Medical College and the Centre of Excellence for Sports in Hamirpur, had been established.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...