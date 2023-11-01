Development of Mandi district priority: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 31

Mandi MP Pratibha Singh today inaugurated an additional building of Government High School at Khaddar in the Jogindernagar Assembly constituency of Mandi district built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

She also inaugurated a new gate of Government Senior Secondary School, Khuddi, constructed at a cost of Rs 2 lakh. She was on a one-day visit to the Jogindernagar constituency.

Pratibha met with local people at Khuddi, Khaddar, Ladbhadol, Karsal and Pandol and heard their problems. She instructed officials concerned to resolve the problems of people in a time-bound manner.

She said the development of Mandi parliamentary segment, which includes the Jogindernagar Assembly seat, was her priority. She added that ensuring development in remote and rural areas was important.

