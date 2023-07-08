 Devotee from Madhya Pradesh dies during Shrikhand Mahadev pilgrimage : The Tribune India

  • Devotee from Madhya Pradesh dies during Shrikhand Mahadev pilgrimage

Devotee from Madhya Pradesh dies during Shrikhand Mahadev pilgrimage

The trek to Shrikhand Mahadev is considered to be among the toughest pilgrimages in India

Devotee from Madhya Pradesh dies during Shrikhand Mahadev pilgrimage

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Kullu (HP), July 8

A 33-year-old pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh trekking to Shrikhand Mahadev, considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva, died in this Himachal Pradesh district, officials said on Saturday.

Amar Moeda died during the trek on Friday. The cause of death will be known after post-mortem, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said.

His body was brought to the base camp in Singarh and sent for post-mortem, he added and urged the devotees to avoid trekking during the rain.

The trek to Shrikhand Mahadev is considered to be among the toughest pilgrimages in India. The 72-foot-high lingam of Lord Shiva, where the devotees pay their obeisance, is located at an altitude of 17,000 feet.

The yatra began from Nirmand in Kullu district on Friday. It will conclude on July 20. The 35-kilometre trek starts from Jahu in Nirmand.

Garg, who is also chairman of the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust, had earlier said the pilgrimage route has been divided into five sectors. Sector officers, medical staff and rescue teams have been deputed in all the sectors. Base camps have been set up in Singarh, Thachru, Kunsha, Bhem Dwari and Parvati Bagh.

So far, 4,000 pilgrims have registered for the yatra. Devotees can register online for the trek. They can also register themselves offline at the base camp in Singarh.

According to officials, people have been known to suffer from hypoxemia (lack of oxygen) ahead of Parvati Bagh due to the high altitude. The district administration has advised the pilgrims to return to the base camps and contact the medical officers in case of breathlessness, headache, vomiting and visibility issues.

They have also been advised to carry sticks, umbrellas, dry fruits, woolen clothing, torch, glucose and water, the officials said.

