Devotee killed in Una Hola Mohalla mishap

Our Correspondent

UNA, MARCH 19

A devotee from Punjab was killed when a gas cylinder, being used to fill balloons, burst during the Hola Mohalla fair at the Dera Baba Badbhag Singh shrine at Mairi village in Amb on Friday. Four other persons, all from Punjab, received injuries.

Una DC Raghav Sharma said the incident took place around 8 am. The deceased had been identified as 60-year-old Nek Raj from Fazilka. An immediate relief of Rs 50,000 had been given to the relatives of the deceased.

Those injured included Gurmeet Singh (66) from Tarn Taran, Jagroop Singh (20) from Batala, Gurpinder Singh (18) from Amritsar and Ekam Singh (5). —