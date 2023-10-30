Devotees can now order prasad online from Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Una (HP), October 30

Devotees can now order prasad online from the Shaktipeeth Maa Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una. This new facility has been started for by the Chintpurni Temple Trust, officials said on Monday.

Inaugurating the new service, the Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the court of Maa Chintpurni is being given a grand look, and work is being done to provide better arrangements to the devotees.

He said that there was a huge demand from the devotees for the prasad of Maa Chintpurni and now it can be ordered online at home for Rs 1,100. Under the scheme, Maa’s Chunni, prasad, bhog and charanamrit will be available to all the devotees.

He said that promoting religious tourism is the priority of the state government, and transport corporation buses are being run to religious places for this.

He said that the facility of “3-D darshan” has also been made available to the devotees. The Sugam Darshan scheme is running successfully through which the Chintpurni temple has received more than Rs 1 crore from the devotees.

#Mukesh Agnihotri #Una