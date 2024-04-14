Devotees take holy dip in Rewalsar lake on Baisakhi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 13

Hundreds of devotees took a holy dip in the Rewalsar lake on Baisakhi today in Mandi district. The lake is sacred for Hindus, Buddhists and the Sikhs alike.

To mark the festival, a five-day festival was inaugurated yesterday by Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan.

Raj Kumar, a Rewalsar resident, said there was a huge rush of people on the banks of the lake waiting for their turn to take a dip today. He said police personnel were also deployed in the area. He said Baisakhi is celebrated with fervour every year. Devotees from all over Mandi as well as from other districts visit Rewalsar. Due to the on-going festival, Rewalsar town has become abuzz with activities.

Rewalsar is a popular tourist destination in Mandi, where a large number of domestic and foreign tourists visit every year. The lake is also a major attraction for visitors here due to a statue of Guru Padamsambhava, a spiritual leader of Buddhists, at Rewalsar, temple of Sage Lomas Rishi and a gurdwara.

