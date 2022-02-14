Devta samiti seeks ownership of govt land

Mandi, February 13
The Sarav Devta Samiti is demanding registration of the government land occupied by the samiti for past many years in the name of deities.
A meeting of the samiti was held here today to discuss the issue, in which it was decided it would take up the matter with the state government. Shivpal Sharma, president of the samiti, said: “We are facing difficulty in carrying out a cleanliness campaign on the land, which has been occupied by deities since ages, but is under government control officially. Owing to that, we are unable to construct basic facilities such as toilets near the temples of deities.” —
