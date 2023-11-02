DFO: Restrict number of horses at Kufri to 217

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 1

Divisional Forest Officer, Theog, has issued directions to restrict the number of horses used for riding of tourists at Kufri to 217. The order has come after the National Green Tribunal entertained an application claiming degradation of environment at Kufri, mainly due to a large number of horses and formed a four-member committee to apprise it of the factual position.

The committee had pointed out that 1,029 horses operate in a small area, which was beyond its carrying capacity. It recommended that only 200 to 217 horses could be allowed per day for tourist rides as per the carrying capacity of the area. Following the recommendation of the committee, the DFO has issued the orders to restrict the number of horses to 217.

The committee, while noting that the livelihood of thousands of people of the adjoining panchayats depends on horses and other tourism activities, said that unregulated movement of horses had not only damaged the ecology of the path/trail used for horse riding, but has also damaged the green areas in and around the area.

#Environment #Kufri #National Green Tribunal NGT #Shimla