DFO seeks public support to prevent forest fires

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 31

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Mandi, Ambrish Sharma has urged residents to collaborate with the Forest Department to control the increasing incidents of forest fires. Talking to The Tribune, the DFO stressed the need for collective action to combat the menace. He highlighted the significant role public can play in preventing such disasters and emphasised the importance of adopting proactive measures to safeguard forests.

A forest fire in Mandi.

“The recent spate of forest fires in different parts of the state is a matter of concern. It not only endangers our flora and fauna, but also disrupts the delicate ecological equilibrium,” the DFO said.

The DFO outlined various strategies that the Forest Department, in collaboration with the local community, intends to implement to tackle the issue. These include intensifying patrolling efforts, conducting awareness campaigns and imposing penalties for those guilty of starting fires deliberately or negligently.

Furthermore, he urged the residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or potential fire hazards near forested areas. He emphasised the importance of early detection and swift action in preventing fires from escalating.

“We need active participation of every individual to succeed in our mission,” he remarked. “By working hand in hand with the forest department, we can create a safer environment for future generations,” he asserted.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi