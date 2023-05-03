DGP assigns Una forgery case to Shimla SP (L&O)

Our Correspondent

Una, May 2

DGP Sanjay Kundu has ordered that the forgery case pertaining to the transfer of ownership of a motorcycle at the Una Regional Licensing Authority (RLA) be handed over to Shimla SP (Law and Order) Shrishti Pandey with immediate effect.

A resident of the district had complained that the ownership of his motorcycle had been transferred to Rajeev Singh, a resident of Palampur, without his knowledge or consent on the basis of his forged signatures.

A case was then registered at the Una Sadar police station on April 27 on the orders of the Judicial Magistrate.

On April 29, Nidhi Patel, the then Una RLA, who is now posted as the ADC, Bilaspur, had stated that the court had ordered the Una SHO to register a case only against Rajeev Singh.