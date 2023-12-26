DGP-businessman row: Himachal High Court orders shifting of DGP Sanjay Kundu, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri

Vijay Arora

Shimla, December 26

In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to shift the Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu and Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri to some other posts, so that they do not have any opportunity to influence police investigation in a case pertaining to alleged harassment of a businessman.

The 17-page order in the case pertaining to a complaint filed by the Kangra businessman was issued by a double Bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua.

While delivering the order, the court made it clear that they were, however, not expressing any opinion on the merits of the claims of the parties as the investigation in the case was still not complete.

The court observed that in the interest of justice and to ensure fairness of investigation, and also keeping in mind the principle that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.

“We are of the opinion that it would desirable that the Director-General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, and Kangra SP must be shifted out to ensure that fair investigation happens in the FIRs registered,” the court observed, while directing Secretary (Home) to shift the two IPS officers to some other postings.

The businessman, Nishant Sharma, in a mail to the High Court has said that he, along with his family, faces threat to his life as there was an attack on him in Haryana’s Gurugram as well as in Mcleodganj.

Sharma sought court intervention on the ground that he needs protection from powerful people as he is living in constant fear of being killed.

While taking suo motto cognisance of the matter in its earlier order, the court had sought reports from the SPs of Kangra and Shimla districts on this issue.

DGP Sanjay Kundu has filed an FIR against Nishant Sharma, accusing him of trying to defame and tarnish his image by dragging his name in the complaint.

