DGP chairs inter-state police meet

Our Correspondent

Una, April 10

Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu today presided over an inter-state meeting of police officers from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to maintain coordination between the two in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After the meeting, the DGP told mediapersons that Himachal Pradesh shares 352 km border with Punjab and 240 km with China, which requires high state of preparedness to check any misadventure by anti-social or anti-national elements, particularly during the sensitive period of elections.

Kundu said the purpose of the meeting was to create a mechanism for quick sharing of security related information, close coordination and cooperation between the security agencies of the two states in order to maintain highest level of alertness besides ensuring free and fair elections.

Kundu said Himachal Pradesh had 107 inter-state barriers, including six with Punjab. In view of military installations at sensitive places like Pathankot, inter-state police coordination has been planned, keeping national security in the forefront. He said as per directions by the Election Commission of India, the police are keeping a strict vigil on the inter-state smuggling of liquor and narcotics.

The DGP said cannabis and opium were illegally smuggled out from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab, while heroin does the other way round. During recent times, the Himachal Pradesh Police have succeeded in making big seizures of narcotics and coordination with the Punjab counterparts will effectively clamp the illegal activities.

Kundu said since summers were the peak tourism season in Himachal Pradesh, tourists coming here from neighbouring states need to be made aware that carrying liquor and cash above permissible limit during elections is an offence and hence they need to avoid inconvenience since security checks at the barriers would be very strict.

SPs from Una, Kangra, Hoshiarpur, Ropar and Nawanshahr were present, besides other junior officials.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sanjay Kundu #Una