Dhalli heliport non-functional, another to come up near Shimla

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 8

While the Dhalli heliport has been non-operational for more than two years after its completion, the state government has decided to set up another heliport to promote tourism. The Tourism Department has given directions to officials to identify a suitable site for the heliport project.

The Dhalli heliport was meant to provide reliable air connectivity to the state capital, which is a favourite tourist destination

The government has taken the decision when it could not make the Dhalli airport operational even two years after its completion. An official said that helicopters, especially having double engines, were finding it difficult to land there because of an inappropriate site. However, he remained tight-lipped about the reason why the heliport had not been made operational. Hoteliers and other stakeholders associated with the tourism industry have long been demanding setting up of a heliport near the city to ensure easy connectivity. As such the Dhalli heliport was meant to provide reliable air connectivity to the state capital, which is a favourite tourist destination.

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation had removed shortcomings pointed out by the Director General Civil Aviation (DCGA) after an inspection but the Dhalli heliport has still not been made operational.

The state government has proposed to set up 15 heliports, including in all 12 district headquarters and tribal areas, but made no budgetary allocation for them. Of the proposed 15 heliports, those to be set up in the first phase are at Jaskot (Hamirpur), Rakkar (Kangra), Sultanpur (Chamba), Alloo Ground (Manali), Jispa, Rangrik, Sissu (Lahaul and Spiti) and Sharbo (Kinnaur).

The detailed project reports (DPRs) of the heliports to be set up in the phase-1 are being prepared and a pre-feasibility study, site study and surveys for topographical and obstacles limitation have been given to Pawan Hans Ltd. Once the DPRs are ready, the Toruism Department will float tenders.

In the second phase, heliports will be set up at Auhar (Bilaspur), Dharkiyari (Sirmaur), Chanshal Dhar (Shimla), Jankaur Haar (Una), Galanag (Solan), Killar and Holi (Chamba).

The Dhalli heliport is ideally located but still it has failed to serve the purpose. The Jubbarhatti airport, located 22 km from here, also remained non-operational for commercial flights for more than three years and no regular flights are operating from there. People do not prefer to travel one hour to Jubbarhatti for a flight and as such the need for a heliport near Shimla city was felt.

