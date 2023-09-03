Dhani Ram Shandil reviews relief measures for rain-hit in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 2

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil visited disaster-affected areas of the district and reviewed the relief management practice adopted by the administration here on Friday. He visited Mansai, Chowki Kankari and Kehdru villages of the district and also inspected various roads damaged due to heavy rain.

Later, he addressed a review meeting of the District Disaster Authority and advised the district administration to provide immediate relief to disaster-affected families.

He said the district had experienced loss of over Rs 557 crore. The Public Works Department was the worst-hit as it reported loss of about Rs 186 crore to its property, while the national highway division suffered a loss of Rs 105 crore. Other departments to suffer big losses were the Jal Shakti Vibhag (Rs 132 crore) and the Rural Development Department (Rs 106 crore).

Speaking to the media, the Health Minister said the posts of Director, Health, and Deputy Director, Health, would be filled soon. Laboratory infrastructure would be improved and appointment of nursing staff would be done.

Later, the minister visited Dr Radhakrishanan Government Medical College and Hospital and reviewed the progress of the college campus. He also reviewed the working of the medical college.

He was accompanied by Chairman of the Kangra Cooperative Bank Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLA Ashish Sharma, Political Adviser to CM Sunil Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma and officials of the district administration.

#Hamirpur