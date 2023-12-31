Dhankhar to visit Hamirpur on Jan 6

Hamirpur, December 30
Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India, will visit Hamirpur on January 6. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa here today while addressing a meeting of officials to review arrangements for the visit.
He said Dhankhar would attend two functions here, one at the police grounds and the other at the National Institute of Technology. The DC directed the heads of departments to ensure that all essential services were in top order during the visit. He also advised the Police Department to ensure that all parameters were taken care of for the VVIP visit.
SP Akriti Sharma said the town would be divided into 11 sectors for security reasons and the movement of traffic regulated accordingly.
