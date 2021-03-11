Dharamsala: 3-day BJYM camp ends

Dharamsala, May 15
The three-day Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national-level training camp concluded here today. The camp, which was attended by national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, focused on the BJP strategy to win the forthcoming Assembly elections in Himachal.
The third day of the camp saw a lecture on “Tools of legal activism” by Vikramjit Banerjee, Additional Solicitor General of the Supreme Court. He explained the importance of law to the BJYM activists.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings