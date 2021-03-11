Dharamsala: 3-day BJYM camp ends

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 15

The three-day Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national-level training camp concluded here today. The camp, which was attended by national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, focused on the BJP strategy to win the forthcoming Assembly elections in Himachal.

The third day of the camp saw a lecture on “Tools of legal activism” by Vikramjit Banerjee, Additional Solicitor General of the Supreme Court. He explained the importance of law to the BJYM activists.