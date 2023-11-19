Dharamsala Bar body welcomes reinstatement of tribunal

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 18

The Dharamsala Bar Association has welcomed the government decision to reinstate the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT). Tarun Sharma, president of the Dharamsala Bar Association, said that the reinstatement of the SAT with benches at Dharamsala and Mandi would facilitate government employees.

The previous BJP government had disbanded the SAT and as a result, government employees wanting a remedy in cases of violation of service rules had to approach the Himachal High Court in Shimla. It was a taxing exercise for employees posted in Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur districts to go to Shimla to fight cases. The government decision to restore the SAT would benefit government employees, said Sharma.

