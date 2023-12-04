 Dharamsala civic body proposes to dismantle footbridge near DC office : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Dharamsala civic body proposes to dismantle footbridge near DC office

Dharamsala civic body proposes to dismantle footbridge near DC office

Dharamsala civic body proposes to dismantle footbridge near DC office

The overbridge near the DC office in Dharamsala. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 3

A steel footbridge constructed outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharamsala on the main road passing through the city is a classic example of misuse of public funds. The bridge was constructed more than four years ago, but it has never been used because it ends in an enclosed area.

Never used by public, Rs 43 lakh wasted

  • The bridge that was built at a cost of Rs 43 lakh has never been used because it ends in an enclosed area
  • Now, a proposal has been mooted to dismantle it and use it to connect the DC office with the SP office
  • Former Mayor Davinder Jaggi said the corporation had objected to the construction of the steel footbridge as there was no need for it
  • The road over which the bridge has been constructed does not have much traffic

Sources said that the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation (MC) had written to the Public Works Department (PWD), which had constructed the bridge, to dismantle it. MC Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma said that he had written to the PWD office and proposed that the bridge should be used for connecting the offices of the Kangra Deputy Commissioner and the SP. Officials say if it is a link between these two offices, people might use it.

Executive Engineer, PWD, Jagtar Thakur said that the department had constructed the footbridge using funds provided by the Deputy Commissioner’s office. “We don’t own the bridge. The DC office or the Dharamsala MC has to take the decision to dismantle it,” he said.

The sources said the PWD had constructed the footbridge using a grant received from the MPLAD funds given by Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor. The amount of Rs 43 lakh was used for the construction despite objections from the Dharamsala MC and the Smart City Project, Dharamsala.

Former Mayor of Dharamsala Davinder Jaggi said that the corporation had objected to the construction of the steel footbridge as there was no need for it. The road over which the bridge has been constructed does not have much traffic. In addition to that, the design of the footbridge was such that senior citizens and children cannot use it as it is very steep, he said.

The sources said that initially, a proposal was mooted to construct two footbridges in Dharamsala — one outside the Dharamsala mini-secretariat and other outside Sacred Heart School. However, later the grant was used in the construction of one bridge and the other never came up.

They said that the Central authorities, who had come for the inspection of MPLAD works, had also expressed displeasure at the wastage of public money in the construction of this footbridge.

#Dharamsala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Bobby Deol teary eyed as audience shower 'Animal' with love, 'Lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hun'

2
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

3
India

Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP's big win in Assembly elections

4
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

5
India

EC orders suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar hours after he meets state Congress chief Revanth Reddy amid vote counting

6
India

With his game-changer 'Ladli Behna' scheme, 'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

7
India

BJP 3-1 sweep in state polls, bags Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress gets Telangana

8
India ASSEMBLY POLL RESULTS

Ahead of December 6 meet, rumblings in INDIA bloc after Congress' poor poll show in 3 states

9
India

Assembly poll results: BJP on way to rule 12 states on its own, Congress down to 3

10
World

10 killed as passenger bus in Pakistan comes under gunfire

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Suspense over who’ll don CM’s cap in 3 BJP states

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats amid exits polls predicting hung assembly

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats; ZPM takes early lead

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...

AAP’s dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally