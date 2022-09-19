Dharamsala hosts national meet on tourism

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 18

A national conference of state tourism ministers began here today under the chairmanship of G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a session of the conference this evening. He said it was a matter of pride for Himachal that a national conference on tourism was being held here.

Himachal was a tourist state and through the conference, the state would be able put its priorities before the Centre.

The conference was addressed online by famous spiritual personality Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, corporate personality Anand Mahindra and former cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

The three-day conference will be attended by several Central ministers, tourism ministers from states and union territories, governors, administrators and seniors officers of the Centre, state governments, and heads of tourism and hospitality associations.

The conference is expected to be attended by 250 delegates.

It will focus on various policies and programmes of the Ministry of Tourism, including the development of infrastructure, cultural, spiritual and heritage tourism, tourism in the Himalayan states, responsible and sustainable tourism, role of digital technology for the marketing and promotion of tourism destinations, emerging importance of homestays in the sector, ayurveda, wellness and promotion of domestic tourism.

#Cricket #Dharamsala #jai ram thakur #Tourism