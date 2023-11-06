Dharamsala MC income to get solar power boost

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 5

Solar power plants installed under the Smart City mission will increase the income of the cash-starved Dharamsala Municipal Corporation (MC), says Municipal Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma. He adds many solar power projects, including roof-mounted and ground-mounted ones, are being installed in Dharamsala.

Sharma says, “A 600 kWp surface-mounted solar power plant will be installed at Uparli Dari in Dharamsala soon. The plant will produce about 7.38 lakh units of electricity and contribute Rs 26.50 lakh to the MC income.” He adds that the plant will also mitigate around 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which will be equivalent to planting 20,000 teak trees, as per an estimate of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

He says that the energy generated by the 600 kWp surface-mounted solar power plant at Uparli Dari will be injected into the HPSEBL’s power grid. Dharamsala Smart City Company Ltd is already executing a power purchase agreement with the HPSEBL for selling energy for the next 25 years. In the future, the project’’’’’’’’s capacity may also be increased from 600 kWp to 750 kWp.

Sharma says that a 690 kWp rooftop solar power project have already been awarded to M/s Optimistic Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. Mohali to be installed at a cost of Rs 4.19 crore.

Under this project, solar rooftop power plants have already been installed on the auditorium of Dharamsala Government College having a capacity of 60kWp and the HPSIDC building at Charan Khad with a capacity of 110 kWp. Both power plants will be commissioned next month.

