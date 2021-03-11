Dharamsala MC: No posters on public property sans orders

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 13

The issue of political posters defacing public and private property in Dharamsala city rocked the Municipal Corporation (MC) General House today.

The issue of defacement of public and private property was highlighted in these columns yesterday. Members of the corporation raised the issue citing the same report.

The Congress councillors in the MC House raised the issue of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers putting up banners and posters of the BJP all over the city, without seeking permission from the competent authority.

BJP Mayor of Dharamsala Onkar Nehria, when contacted, said that many members had objected to defacement of various public and private properties by people and political parties in the city area. So, the House today resolved that nobody would be allowed to put up posters and banners in the city without permission of corporation officials.

The officials have also been directed to finalise rates to be charged from anyone who wants to put up posters and banners at vintage points in the city. Those putting up posters and banners without permission shall be penalised, he maintained.

Former Mayor and Congress councillor Davinder Jaggi said that it had become a practice in Dharamsala that individuals, political parties and even organisations were putting up advertisement material on public property without seeking permission of the competent authority.

Sources here said that the MC House had resolved that in future no political party would be allowed to install banners and posters in the city without prior permission of the competent authority.