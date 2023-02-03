 Dharamsala MLA, Tourism Dept differ on convention centre project : The Tribune India

Dharamsala MLA, Tourism Dept differ on convention centre project



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 2

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation and local Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma differ on whether the proposal for the construction of a convention centre at Dharamsala is a new project or was mooted during the tenure of the previous Congress government (2012-17).

Amit Kashyap, Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation, while responding to a news item published in these columns regarding the status of the convention centre, said that the ADB had not sanctioned any such project about eight years ago.

Varying stand

  • Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma says the project was sanctioned when he was a minister
  • Tourism Director Amit Kashyap says no project or convention centre sanctioned 8 years ago

“Under the current project, one convention centre to be built at a cost of Rs 120 crore has been proposed and its detailed project report has been submitted to the ADB. However, no loan agreement has been signed with the ADB yet. Around two hectares or 20,000 square metres of government land has been identified for the project at the Zorawar stadium near the Assembly complex and the case for land transfer in the name of the Tourism Department is under the consideration of the government,” he added.

Talking to The Tribune today, the MLA said the ADB had sanctioned a project for a convention centre at Dharamsala during his stint as minister in the previous Congress government. He added, “The convention centre was planned to attract tourists to the region. The previous BJP government did not ground the project. It seems that funds meant for the convention centre were diverted to some other project.”

Kashyap, when asked about Sharma’s assertion, said that he had nothing to say.

Meanwhile, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal admitted that initially land for the convention centre was identified in the Khaniara area of Dharamsala. However, later the land was not found suitable and was rejected for being near the Manjhi river and prone to flash floods.

Jindal said a proposal had been mooted for the construction of a convention centre at the Zorawar stadium here.

Kashyap said that under an earlier ADB project, one composite work comprising the conservation of prominent temples and upgrade of urban infrastructure for tourism in Dharamsala and McLeodganj were executed. There were nine sub-projects under which the Bhagsu Cultural Centre and the Dhauladhar Convention Centre were completed and their possession was handed over to the HPTDC on February 10, 2021. The HPTDC maintains and operates these centres. The total cost of the composite project was Rs 49.18 crore, he added.

He said that there was no proposal earlier to set up a convention centre at Dharamsala and no funds were sanctioned for it. However, he refused to comment on Sharma’s allegation that funds were diverted to some other project during the stint of the previous BJP government.

